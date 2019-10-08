Spong failed a doping test before the fight with the Mustache
Dutch boxer Tyrone Spong (14 wins, 13 of them by knockout) passed a positive doping test before the fight with Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout), which was to become the debut of our compatriot in the heavyweight division.
As reported by the promoter of our athlete Eddie Hearn, the results of testing the Spong was bad, and VADA will send them to the Athletic Commission of Illinois. “Soon there will be more information. In any case, we have spare rivals, “wrote the official on his Twitter page.
The Dutchman refuses to admit his guilt. “It was a setup. I completely deny that I used any of the drugs mentioned VADA. I asked about the autopsy doping samples “In”. It happens in some other lab, then I will choose. A week ago I also passed the test after a request from the Boxing Commission of Illinois. It showed that I am clean. This is all some manipulation to remove me from the match. I agreed to the testing from VADA, because I don’t have anything to hide. I will not leave it so simple. I use all legal possibilities, including the demand for reparation“—quoted BoxingScene Tyrone.
Recall that the fight Cirrus — Spong was scheduled for October 12 in Chicago. Our compatriot has already completed training camp and went to Chicago, where he was to undergo routine pre-match event.
