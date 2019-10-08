Sporting Porsche 911 has become a home on wheels
Enthusiast from America redesigned its sports car the Porsche 911 Carerra 4S in the house on wheels to travel with his wife and dog.
Initially, Brock, Sparky, was sobiralsja to go on a trip in his Range Rover, which at times truly prepared for such cases and more suitable for the role of a house on wheels than a sports car.
But as it turned out, the roof of the SUV you can’t set up the tent, since it is necessary to buy expensive mounts.
After that, the handyman tried to equip a tent in a Porsche 911 and, oddly enough, but a sports car it was pretty easy “the need to instill beds on the roof.”
After that Brock, along with his wife and dog moved to journey on a German sports car. All they had on the roof of a 911 for more than 50 nights.
Judging by the pictures of the hero in instagram, the machine copes with its mandated functions, including the off-road driving. For all the adventure travelers had to pass the desert, and ride on the coast, and in the dense forests.
Says Brock, the sport coupe is not inferior in the ability to conquer off-road vehicles with high ground clearance thanks to the all wheel drive.