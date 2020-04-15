Sports arbitration court upheld the decision of the UAF on the disqualification for match-fixing players Olimpik Donetsk
CAS
Sports arbitration court in Lausanne (CAS) upheld the decision of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) on disqualification of the football players Olimpik Donetsk nazara Jedinak, Schastlivtsev there Vadim, Vladislav Piskov, Artem Kozlov, Luke Nadiradze and Bogdan Stepanenko, reported on the official website of the UAF.
We will remind that on June 6, 2019 UAF by results of consideration of the case of the manipulation of match results have decided to ban the teams of FC Olimpik Donetsk U-19 and U-21 to participate in youth competitions, and has suspended the players from any activity connected with football.
The period of disqualification was changed from lifetime to 2 years.
Five players decided to appeal to the CAS, but in Lausanne upheld the decision of the UAF.