Sports car Carmen noticed on the tests in Barcelona
After its debut at the international auto show car surprised passers-by in Barcelona for several days, when the automaker was engaged in shooting video.
Recall that despite its retro design, the model was created using the most modern technologies. So, in the interior of the Carmen it is possible to note a 10.1-inch touch screen multimedia system with connectivity of the smartphone.
In addition, the vehicle is equipped with a digital instrument panel. On the back spot was a modern led optics and carbon inlays.
Under the hood of the supercar there are two electric motor, total output of which is 1 005 HP Thanks to them, acceleration to 100 km/h the car takes about 3 seconds, and top speed is limited electronically to 250 km/h.
At the moment, the price of a retro sports car starts from $ 1.7 million. At the same Hispano Suiza plans to collect sell 19 copies of Carmen.
Car sales will start in the summer of 2020.