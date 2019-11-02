Sports car Honda with low mileage sell at auction
Japanese car 1997 model year has a mileage of slightly more than 8 thousand km.
On the online platform eBay was a unique announcement of the sale of the Japanese sports car Honda Prelude, released 22 years ago. The description says the car all this time was stored in a heated garage and is hardly exploited. All parts are original, and the body does not have any defects.
The movement Prelude is a 2.2-liter engine family VTEC, couple which is a 5-speed manual transmission. The equipment of the sports car includes 16-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, leather steering wheel and electric sunroof.
Currently, the last bid recorded on eBay, is 13 $ 555. However, the seller would be more satisfied with the amount of 25 thousand dollars.