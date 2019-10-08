Sports car Toyota has made in the eccentric SUV
If you are the proud owner of a Toyota 86 sports car, and want to modify it, think carefully whether you want to do it. It may be a strange machine, like the one you see in the pictures.
Converted to crossover Toyota 86 noticed on one of the gas stations in Canada. Her photo posted on Reddit, and there she was subjected to serious criticism.
Immediately attract the attention of a huge lip on the fenders. They are either painted black or even left without painting. In any case, they look very strange.
The standard Toyota 86 “wide body” really does not occur very rarely. For every 100 ordinary Toyota 86 have multiple instances with the “wide body”. But the car you see in the picture, not one of them. How do we know that? Because it increased ground clearance and added off-road tires.
Why would anyone want to remake the Toyota 86 sports car in a compact crossover – we do not understand. But this is an example of that in our opinion no one should ever do with such a model.