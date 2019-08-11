Spouse Justin Bieber is better than all the bulky items

August 11, 2019 | Entertainment
The closet Hayley Bieber can be a guide to most important trends of the season. Particularly noteworthy are its images in men’s pantsuits, which she combines exclusively with sneakers, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.

Today paparazzi captured model and star of instagram on a walk in California where she went in costume with floral print from latest Jacquemus collection.

Added “the deuce” blue sneakers Off-White and Celine sunglasses.

