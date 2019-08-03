Spouse Kim Kardashian is building homes of the future
Recently, the paparazzi managed to do on private land near Calabasas (CA) pictures of unusual objects. As recognized by one of the reporters, at first he thought it was even that this is the traces of the representatives of an alien civilization. But it turned out that the mysterious building is irrelevant to the guests from space. In fact, this new architectural project legal wife, Kim Kardashian Kanye West.
As it became known from the insider reporter edition, TMZ, Kanye, the family which has been enriched this year with a fourth child, conceived a large-scale project. That managed to take air reporters — only the beginning. At this stage, erected three large buildings and one smaller one. They represent a huge dome-shaped structures up to a height of 15 meters and above.
About what he’s up to, Kanye said some time ago a reporter on Forbes — Zack O’malley Greenberg – when he was preparing an article about the rapper. As explained to West, he decided to build homes of the future using revolutionary technology. True, what he refused to disclose. All the details of his project with Kanye while keeps in the strict secret. Husband Kardashian just announced that he hoped in his homes will be able to live as rich and poor alike. And that, in the opinion of a multimillionaire West, will contribute to a “blurring” of class differences. As for the territory in which a project of the Rapper, the plot of land for its construction he bought in 2014. Then it became a property area of about 120 acres, and later he further expanded his dominions in the area.