Spouses in the United States filed a lawsuit in the court that gave “not their children”
In the US, the couple gave birth to twins through artificial insemination, but I assure you that it’s not the kids who was supposed to be. For this, the couple filed a lawsuit in court. Reported by the BBC.
The couple claims that the hospital California messed up the material when doing in vitro fertilization, and so an Asian woman gave birth to looks nothing like her now, nor of his husband’s children.
DNA confirms that these children are someone else’s parents, and found that they are not native.
Even before birth an ultrasound showed that in the womb, develop the two boys, although the embryos, which were transplanted to the woman was not male. Then the doctors assured that the ultrasound is wrong.
The couple said that they could not get pregnant for a long time, then they had to spend more than 100 thousand dollars on artificial insemination.
They abandoned “their” children and filed a lawsuit against the co-owner and Director of the clinic for negligence.