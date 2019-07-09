Spreading disinformation in Europe firmly put in place, Putin’s propagandists
In London (UK) Russian propagandists from RT and Sputnik denied accreditation to the conference on freedom of the media.
As the BBC reports, accreditation propagandists rejected the British foreign office, who acted as the organizer of the conference Global Conference for Media. It is also reported that such a move the Ministry criticised the Embassy of the Russian Federation in London. However, the representative of the foreign office, in turn, said: “We are not accredited RT and Sputnik because of their active role in spreading misinformation”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the chief editor of RT Margarita Simonyan complained that they were “off the air” in Washington.
