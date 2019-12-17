‘Spy on a billion dollars’: in Virginia died, the former KGB major, the escape of which into the United States wrote the book
In Vienna, Virginia, at the age of 73 years died former KGB major Viktor Sheymov that in 1980 with the help of the CIA fled from the Soviet Union, writes News.ru.
According to Olga Samovol, her husband died on October 18 from complications due to lung disease.
Victor Sheymov worked in the Eighth chief Directorate of the KGB, which was responsible for defense communications and the creation of ciphers. To major he served for 32 years.
In 1979 Sheymov appealed to the us Embassy in Warsaw asking for help to escape from Russia in exchange for important information. In the following year with his wife and daughter were taken to the USA where he lived until his death.
According to The Washington Post, the decision to escape Sheymov took out of frustration with the Soviet regime: he suspected the KGB of killing one of his friends, who criticized the government.
Sheymov helped the American authorities to find the two recruited by Soviet intelligence in the state Department and one CIA employee. He also spoke about the Soviet involvement in the assassination of Afghan President Hafizullah Amin in 1979 and the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II in 1981.
Escape Chamova learned only after 5 years. All the while, the CIA monitored the messages of the KGB ciphers that passed the intelligence Shamov
Russian state news Agency TASS gives extensive biographical information in connection with the death of the defector Viktor Chamova.
He was born may 9, 1946 in Moscow. His father was an officer, mother is a cardiologist. In 1970, Victor Sheymov graduated from the Moscow higher technical school (nowadays Moscow state technical University). N. E. Bauman on a speciality “the engineer-designer of spacecraft”. After high school I had worked on a specialty in one of the Moscow defense research Institute.
And in 1971 Sheymov was hired by the KGB. He became a member of the 8th Main Directorate, which oversaw communications and cryptography, was a system of foreign diplomatic missions of the USSR.
In October 1979, during a trip to Warsaw, Samow came to the U.S. Embassy and announced his intention to cooperate with us intelligence. He agreed to give US information about Soviet cryptographic systems. Later in the same interview with The Washington Post in 1990 Sheymov stated that the motive for his escape was the hypocrisy of the Soviet authorities and low level of life in the USSR. He also noted that his aim was “to inflict as much harm to the Communist system.”
In mid-may 1980 Victor Sheymov together with his wife Olga and six-year-old daughter Elena was taken by the Americans from the Soviet Union. The exact circumstances of the escape are unknown. In 1993, in the article about his escape in the newspaper the New York Times reported, they left Moscow by commuter trains with transfers, and “in a distant city” boarded the car driven by employee of U.S. intelligence.
Sheymov daughter was hiding in the trunk, and his wife sat in the passenger seat.
They successfully crossed the Soviet border c Czechoslovakia in the districts of the Carpathian mountains, and then was in the United States.
In published in 2015 the book of David Hoffman’s “the Spy-a-billion dollars,” also described the escape Shamova across the land border, but with Finland, and not with Czechoslovakia.
Widespread another version, first published in the newspaper “World of news” in 1999. According to its author George Polish version of the getaway car was misinformation, and actually Sheymov flew transport flights from one of Moscow airports. The major of KGB, made up and disguised as second pilot, smoothly brought to the plane. His wife and daughter hid in a container of the American Embassy, which were not subject to inspection. Girl did not cry and did not give herself during loading, it previously was given sleeping pills. Subsequently, this version was replicated in the books of various Russian researchers.
According to the memoirs of Vladimir Kryuchkov, who in those years was Deputy Chairman of the KGB, the search Chamova began on may 19, 1980, when he went to work. Parents Chamova claimed that the weekend was going to go to one of your friends to the country.
More than six months, any reasonable assumptions about the fate of the KGB major and his family was not. On the night of January 1, 1981 in Moscow was committed murder of another major of the 8th Chief Directorate of the KGB Vyacheslav Afanasyev. He was robbed and beaten at the metro station “Zhdanovskaya” (now — “Vyhino”) of the Moscow metro, and then threw in a forest belt in the Lyuberetskiy district of the Moscow region. The crime was committed by police officers. Two of the suspects in this murder, perhaps, after a leading question of the investigator, stated that in may 1980 killed a family of three and buried the remains in the town of Yakhroma of Moscow region. The KGB assumed that speech can go about Samova. However, the search of the bodies yielded nothing. The policemen were tried and then shot only for killing Afanasyev.
In may 1982, the KGB had evidence that US intelligence agencies were able to take out one of the Soviet KGB. The fact that it was Sheymov, was finally established only in 1985 thanks to information from a Soviet agent in the United States of Aldrich Ames. Only after that the KGB was replaced by the encryption of five years they were known to the CIA.
According to Russian and American researchers, using the obtained from Samova information, American intelligence agencies have exposed some of the Soviet agents (their names are not mentioned), and for several years have decoded the message of the military intelligence of the USSR.
Since the mid-1980s Victor Sheymov was a consultant to the national security Agency (NSA), USA. He received a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) at Emory University (GA).
In 1990 Chamov gave his first interview to newspaper the Washington Post and other American media. He said that the KGB was planning an attempt on Pope John Paul II. In 1993, former major published a book of memoirs, “Tower of secrets”. However, the details of his escape from the Soviet Union were not disclosed.
In 1999 Sheymov said that in recruiting in 1979, the CIA had deceived him and failed to pay promised 1 million dollars, though, and provided housing and paid for the education of his daughter in the United States. According to the defector, he was forced to sue. At the pre-trial agreement Sheymov received the payment (amount not reported), however, he claimed that, like many other defectors “feels cheated and humiliated”.
In 1999 in the town of Laurel (Maryland) Sheymov registered and became President of the company for services in the field of computer security, Invicta Networks. Subsequently transferred her to Virginia. The company ceased to exist in the early 2010’s.
In 2012, Victor Sheymov published a book in English “Cyberspace and security, a fundamentally new approach” and novel “the Gold party”. In 2014, he wrote a sequel to the book “Tower of secrets”. Then until 2017 blogged about computer security on my site.