Squid Games Party Kills 5, Wounds 7 More
Five people died at a squid-style party in Panama, RBC reports.
Photo: Shutterstock
Five people died in Panama during a theme party in the style of the South Korean TV series Squid Game.
The incident took place in one of the clubs in Santa Ana, where the theme party was taking place at that moment. According to police, five party members were killed and seven injured in gunfire by rival gangs.
“After the shooting began, the attacker died along with four other people,” a police spokesman said./p>
In addition, the police also clarified that during the special operation they managed to detain two people allegedly associated with the shooting.
The South Korean TV series Squid Game was released on the Netflix streaming platform in mid-September … Nine episodes of the series tell the story of a group of people who decide to participate in a secret survival game due to financial problems. The winner of the game receives 45.6 billion won (approximately $ 38.5 million).
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Netflix expects from the project about $ 900 million in income for an investment of $ 21.3 million. By mid-October “Game Into the Squid ”became the most watched series in Netflix history.