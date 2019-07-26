Sri Lanka put up for sale unique blue star sapphire in 332 carats for $ 2.5 million (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Jewellers Sri Lanka presented to the public the world’s largest sapphire from the sale. It cost $2.5 million And created it from a giant sapphire, whose initial weight was about 40 kg (more than 200 thousand carats).

This large blue star sapphire – one of the rarest in the land of gems of exceptional beauty and with a unique optical effect. Unusual appearance, giving rise magically, makes this gem a desirable object for connoisseurs of jewelry art. The uniqueness of this gemstone is due to the presence of various kinds of impurities that alter its structure and color. What clearly manifests the “stardom” of the stone, the higher its value. Jewellery Sri Lanka tried to reveal the visual effect exquisite cut.

A precious stone weighing 40 kg has been found in rakwana in Sri Lanka. Usually in nature, this stone exists in the form of nuggets of various sizes that resemble ordinary rocks. But after it’s been worked on masters of the jewelry house green path that in the ancient city of Kandy in Central Sri Lanka, it has become a unique jewel, although the weight of sapphire is significantly decreased. Now it’s a 332 carat, that in itself is a record.

This sapphire set in a Golden crown and put in the gem Museum in Kandy.

As the head of the jewelry company green path Ayesh de Fonseca, are usually such stones are stored in banks. But in the Museum of precious stones green path Lakmini Jewelry this unique sapphire for sale, and anyone can not only enjoy the unique view of the sapphire, but you can buy it, if you have the funds, according to the Chinese channel NTD (New Tang Dynasty) with its headquarters in new York, broadcasting in 70 countries.