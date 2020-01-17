SSS compare prices 2019 from 2010
The state statistics service of Ukraine released data on consumer prices for goods and services in December 2019 compared with December 2010. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to state statistics.
According to the statistical office for the last nine years, the overall inflation stood at 173,8%, that is prices rose 2.7 times.
At the same time, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 440,0%, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products — by 290,2%, transport — on 211,5%, Restaurants and hotels — at 151,9%, education — by 146,6%, miscellaneous goods and services — 146,0%, Zdravookhranenie I 145,7%.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages for nine five years rose to 139.3%, household items, household appliances and current maintenance of housing — by 105.6%, leisure and culture at 102.1%, communication — by 69.1%, clothing and footwear — by 56.2%.