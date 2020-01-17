SSS compare prices 2019 from 2010

| January 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

The state statistics service of Ukraine released data on consumer prices for goods and services in December 2019 compared with December 2010. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to state statistics.

Госстат сравнил цены 2019 года с 2010

According to the statistical office for the last nine years, the overall inflation stood at 173,8%, that is prices rose 2.7 times.

At the same time, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 440,0%, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products — by 290,2%, transport — on 211,5%, Restaurants and hotels — at 151,9%, education — by 146,6%, miscellaneous goods and services — 146,0%, Zdravookhranenie I 145,7%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages for nine five years rose to 139.3%, household items, household appliances and current maintenance of housing — by 105.6%, leisure and culture at 102.1%, communication — by 69.1%, clothing and footwear — by 56.2%.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr