St. Joseph’s vs Rangerslive streaming free: preview, prediction
St. Josephs – Rangers. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (07/09/2019)
We offer a forecast of our experts for the Europa League qualification match, in which the eminent Scottish Rangers arrived on July 9 to visit St. Josephs. What to expect from this duel?
St josephs
“ St. Josephs ” became the third team of the last championship of Gibraltar, in which he won 17 victories and four draws in 27 rounds. Bronze medalist of Gibraltar scored 69 and conceded 29 goals, and finished the tournament with three victories in a row.
The main achievement of the wards of Raul Baizan is a victory in the preliminary round of the Europa League, in which the “Club of St. Joseph” knocked out “Pristina” from Kosovo, having won from the score 3: 1 in the sum of two meetings.
Rangers
The Rangers enter the European Cup season as the silver medalist of the Scottish Championship. Over the 38 rounds, “Jerseys” managed to record 23 victories and nine draws into assets, while the “light blue” assets had the best score for scored goals – 82. Nine points were separated from the main competitor of the “teddy bears” – “Celtic” few could make such a forecast
In the last friendly match, Steven Gerrard’s players defeated Oxford United (5: 0).
Statistics
St. Josephs won only 1 of the last 6 games.
The Rangers have won 7 of their last 8 matches.
Teams will hold the first match in history
Forecast
The difference in the class of championships and teams is colossal, and Steven Gerrard’s wards will have few problems besides the flight and the risk of injury to the main players. We offer to play a bet on the confident victory of the guests.