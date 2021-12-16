St. Nicholas Day and Breakfast with Santa: How to spend a weekend in the USA (December 17-19)
Christmas is near, which means this weekend will be filled not only with relevant events, but also with a festive mood. Everyone will find something to do or have fun that they like.
So, New Yorkers are invited to a Christmas tree for Russian speakers, for breakfast with Santa, as well as for a Christmas concert.
In Miami, you can take an online tour of the cemetery in Odessa, attend a culinary master class in Russian or Ugly Sweater Party.
A concert with the participation of a Ukrainian performer will take place in Los Angeles, a lecture “Russian museum ”, as well as a winter festival.
In San Francisco, visit St. Nicholas Day at a Ukrainian school, a concert for International Migrants Day and a historical tour of San Francisco.
< p class = "p1"> Even more ideas for a busy weekend – in traditional posters:
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, some events may be canceled or postponed. Check the information on the websites of the organizers.
In addition, look for interesting events for every day of the week in our calendar. Before visiting, check the organizer's websites for details and locations of events, as they may change.