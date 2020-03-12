St. Patrick’s day and laser party: how to spend a weekend in Miami (March 13-15)
What: classical music Concerts
When: Friday-Sunday, March 13-15
Where: various locations in Miami, the schedule and exact address can be found at the link
Read more: From 13 to 15 March in Miami will host a series of classical music concerts in the open air.
This year will perform Symphony No. 6 in f major, op. 68 (“Pastoral”) by Ludwig van Beethoven, as well as one of the most famous violin concertos of all time — concert for violin and orchestra in d major, op. 35 Tchaikovsky performed by well-known Chilean violinist.
You can listen to music for free, but donations are welcome.
Schedule:
- Friday, 13 March, from 20:00 – Pinecrest;
- Saturday, March 14, from 20:00 — Miami beach;
- Sunday, March 15, from 18:00 — beach Sunny Isles.
Cost: from $0.
What: free coffee tasting
When: Friday, March 13, from 10:00
Where: Counter Culture Coffee Training Center Miami, 7450 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33150
More info: Every Friday in Miami beach free coffee tasting. Each week sponsor will select a new variety of coffee that you can try, as well as a unique method of brewing. Tasting participants will learn the details about where coffee is sourced and how it is brewed.
To attend the event may attend.
Cost: free.
What: Breakfast with the White Rabbit
When: Saturday, March 14 08:00
Where: Dadeland Mall, 7535 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156
Read more: March 14 from 8 am to 10 am in Miami will host a Breakfast with the White Rabbit. This is a great event for families with children. Kids waiting for tasty treats, entertainment, workshops, Easter egg hunt and more.
For the first 200 children, the organizer has prepared special gifts.
Space is limited, reserve your place in advance.
Admission is free, however welcome a donation of $5 per family, all proceeds will benefit the Youth Foundation Simon.
Cost: free.
What: Seminar: how to open a business in Miami
When: Saturday, March 14, from 10:00
Where: Miami, FL (address will appear after you register for the event)
Read more: If you dream of owning your own business in Miami but don’t know where to start, don’t miss your chance! In this workshop you will learn what steps you need to take, what obstacles are waiting for you on the way, and most importantly, how to start a business, without neglecting or even abandoning current operations or activities.
Cost: free.
What: an Art party Wynwood Art Walk Block Party
When: Saturday, March 14, from 12:00
Where: The Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Read more: second Saturday of each month at the Wynwood market Marketplace returns an art party Wynwood Art Walk Block Party. Come to support your favorite local artists. Purchase original artwork, prints and more directly from the artists or visit to just enjoy the party. The exhibition will feature the works of more than 10 local talents.
Cost: free.
What: pool Party
When: Saturday, March 14, from 14:00
Where: Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar. 1020 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Every weekend in Miami beach day pool party, Splash Pool Party, which you should visit at least once. Here you can relax and enjoy the music of the best DJs and dancers in South Florida.
VIP reservations can be made here.
Additional information can be obtained by e-mail bottleservice@clevelander.com or call (305) 979-9160.
The event is only for an adult audience (21+). You must show a valid photo ID.
Cost: free.
What: seafood Festival
When: Saturday, March 14, from 17:00
Where: BrandsMart USA South Dade, 16051 S Dixie Highway, Miami, FL 33157
Read more: seafood Festival in Miami dedicated to the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
Visitors can expect a variety of seafood: crab, shrimp, squid, various fish and more. The first 100 people will receive a 10% discount on meals, which can be bought in one of the many food trucks.
Cost: free.
What: Networking for business lady
When: Saturday, March 14, from 18:00
Where: Panorama Tower, 1100 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL 33131
More info: This meeting is business lady will take place in Miami on Saturday, March 14. Join now to meet other successful women of the city, to find common ground and unite to support local women’s business.
Cost: free.
What: Laser evening in Miami
When: Saturday, March 14, from 19:00
Where: Frost Planetarium, 1101 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132
Read more: Twice a month under the planetarium dome of frost (Frost Planetarium) will be in Miami to merge the music of the greatest artists of our time and laser lights to give you the most unforgettable emotions. Get ready to hear hits from Pink Floyd to Daft Punk.
Cost: $10 for adults (12 and over); $8 for children 3-11 years.
What: St. Patrick’s Day in Hollywood
When: Sunday, March 15, from 13:00
Where: Downtown Hollywood, Florida
Read more: Join a large-scale celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Hollywood.
Every year locals and visitors take to the streets to have a great time together. This year the parade and festival will be held from noon to 18:00.
The parade starts at 13:00 and will be held on Hollywood Boulevard and Harrison street between 19th and 21st Avenue. Guests of the holiday waiting for the live entertainment, Irish food and drinks green.
Cost: free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
