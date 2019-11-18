St. Petersburg historian, dismembered his student-mistress tried to commit suicide
Associate Professor of Saint-Petersburg University Oleg Sokolov, accused in the murder of PhD student Anastasia Eschenko tried to commit suicide. Recall that he complained to the judges for sinusitis and heart disease.
According to Russian Telegram-media, it happened during the investigative experiment, when men temporarily removed the handcuffs. He tried to grab the dagger that was on the table. However, it was time to stop.
Recall that the historian Oleg Sokolov was arrested after the discovery in his backpack a severed female hand. On the night of 9 November, the teacher was trying to drown the evidence in the river of the Sink and almost drowned himself. In the morning in his apartment found dismembered body Yeshchenko. During the interrogation of Sokolov pleaded guilty.
SPSU was dismissed Sokolov, and Lyon Institute of sociological, economic and political Sciences ignominiously stripped of his membership.
