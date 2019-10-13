Stabbed in the heart: the murder of a DJ in the club was on video
In the city of Kirovsk in the Leningrad region (Russia), the conflict between visitors of the cafe and the staff ended in a fight and the death of DJ institution, who was stabbed in the heart.
As told reporters one of the regulars, this confirms the entry with CCTV cameras. At some moment came into the room like a waiter man holding a hatchet for meat cutting.
“He is hysterically screaming and swearing. The axe he knocked out, a fight broke out, before the DJ someone was stabbed. I fear crawled under the table,” — said the girl.
Then in the frame appears the man takes a few steps and falls to the floor, pouring his blood. Soon pick it up and carry into the interior. It is known that he died in hospital in the operating room.
As militiamen established, the conflict between one of visitors and a DJ started not too good, according to client, music. The suspect went on the run, looking for his operatives.
