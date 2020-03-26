Stadium “real” “Santiago Bernabeu” will be involved in the campaign against coronavirus
“Real” in cooperation with the Higher sports Council of Spain in Madrid launches a project for the supply and distribution of strategic medical supplies to combat the pandemic COVID-19, the press service of the “Royal club”.
In this regard, at the home arena of the “real” “Santiago Bernabeu” organize storage for medicines, food and other items to donate to a Spanish company. The distribution will meet the Ministry of health of the country.
Moreover, the Madrid club will provide organizations and companies, especially related with sports, the ability to send to the center a financial or material donation that they wish to convey to the Ministry of health.
At the moment in Spain there were almost 50 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus, of which 3 615 would be fatal. With more than five thousand people was healed.