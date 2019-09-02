Staged a massacre on the streets of Odessa was dismissed a few hours before
In the United States in the last weekend of August, there have been several cases of shooting in public places. Killed and wounded dozens of people. The police are busy with investigation of these crimes. Most militiamen advanced in the murder of seven people in Odessa, Texas. As already reported “FACTS”, Saturday, August 31 there driving around the streets, fired at passers-by and motorists, a white male. It managed to block in the Parking lot near the cinema Cinergy. Police used firearms, the shooter was eliminated.
Sunday, September 1, was found on his person. The murderer was 36-the summer inhabitant of Odessa Seth ETOR. He worked in the field of freight transport. On the morning of 31 August, he learned that he was fired. The American media believe that Atora had a nervous breakdown.
It all started around 15:00 local time. Seth was driving in his Toyota. On the highway between Odessa and Midland it did not include a left turn. He was immediately stopped by a police officer. However’etor refused to get out of the car and started shooting. It turned out he was armed with a semiautomatic rifle type AR-15. Wounding the patrol, Set at a high speed is moved in the direction of the center of Odessa. However, he shot out the window at the passing cars and passers-by.
Leaving his car, Were killed 29-the summer employee of the U.S. Postal service Mary Granados and stole her SUV post. This circumstance at first misled police and residents. They believed that they were dealing with two arrows. One supposedly goes to Odessa at Toyota, the other in a mail Jeep.
In total ETOR shot and killed seven people and wounded 22. As stated by the chief of police of Odessa Michael Gerke, age killed — from 15 to 57 years. Among the injured, the youngest victim of the shooting was 17-month-old girl. Her face got small fragments of bullet-like shrapnel. The child had surgery.
The eldest of the slain 57-year-old Rodolfo Arco moved to Odessa from Las Vegas less than two years ago after a mass murder committed October 1, Stephen Paddock. He shot people on the street from the window of his hotel room. That day in Las Vegas hosted the music festival. Paddock killed 58 people and injured 546, before you commit suicide. Arco went from Las Vegas to Odessa, believing that it will be easier said now his sister told reporters.
Seth ETOR was not associated with any terrorist organizations. In his life broke a law prior to the events of 31 August only once. It was in 2001 in Waco, Texas. He was caught crossing the border illegally and tried to avoid arrest. ETOR pleaded guilty and received two years probation. As for the rifle, which he used as a murder weapon, her Set was acquired legally.
Police did not consider the massacre in Odessa as a terrorist act — in contrast to tragedy, which occurred on August 3 in El Paso. Recall, it opened fire on the visitors of the shopping center Walmart 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. The young man does not hide his racist beliefs. He shot 20 people and wounded another 26. Among the victims of the massacre were three children. Crusius was arrested by the police. His trial is not yet completed.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott September 1 stated that it was necessary to take tough measures so that the weapons do not fall into the hands of criminals. “Too much has happened in Texas such events. My heart is broken with the tears shed by the inhabitants of the state. I’m tired of death,” said Abbott.
Sunday, September 1, unknown staged a shooting at a Walmart vision center in Hobart, Indiana. One person was wounded and is in serious but stable condition. Hobart police said that two suspects were detained. It obviously is about the criminal motive.
And in the evening of 30 August in mobile, Alabama, the shooting occurred at the stadium during a football match between two school teams. Injured 10 teenagers aged 15 to 18 years. Shot 17-year-old d’angelo Parnell. He was charged with nine attempted murders. The suspect is detained. The motive becomes clear.
