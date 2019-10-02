Stagnation and decline: economist Guriev told the Dude about the real situation in Russia
The Russian economy is stagnating.
This was told by former chief economist of the EBRD, doctor of Economics Sergei Guriev in an interview with Yuri Dude.
“The Russian economy is growing, but slowly. Its growth is much slower than ought to be. When I worked at the EBRD (Guriev worked as chief economist of the EBRD from 2015 to 2019 gg — ed.), our forecast has always been at 1.5−2% per year, which is lower than Putin promised in 2012 and lower than promised Putin in 2018″, — the economist says.
Leading Yuri Dude said what kind of growth are we talking, if the number of poor in Russia — about 21 million people, and 15 million Russians the toilet is on the street.
“(The economy — ed.) is Growing, but not for all. Grows on the average and as a whole, but the number of poor is growing, and incomes are falling. There are people whose incomes are rising and on average, the Russians, incomes are falling. Just those who are growing, incomes are rising slightly higher than that of those who fall. Russia’s GDP is growing, but the real incomes of Russian households 10% lower than in 2014. Poverty has grown. There is another difference between Moscow and regions”, — explained Guriev.
