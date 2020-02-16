Stakhovsky lost at the start of the qualification tournament ATP
The first racket of Ukraine Sergiy Stakhovsky lost at the start of the qualification tournament of the ATP 250 in Marseilles.
In the first round of selection, the Ukrainian met with German Matthias Bachinger.
“In the first set German made three breaks, while Stakhovsky said one. But in the second set, the only break Bachinger decided the fate of the match,” writes sport.ua.
Sergiy Stakhovsky – Matthias Bachinger – 3:4, 4:6
Earlier in February, Sergiy Stakhovsky lost in the final qualification in Rotterdam.