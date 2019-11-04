Stakhovsky reached the second round of the tournament in Bratislava
The first racket of Ukraine Sergiy Stakhovsky confidently started on the tournament of series ATP Challenger event in Bratislava, Slovakia. The match against Hungarian Attila the balazh – 6:4, 6:4, says Хsport.
The meeting lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes. During this time, Stakhovsky made 6 aces and made 1 double fault and won 4 games at the reception. In turn, the first 2 times filed through, committed 4 “double” and scored from 2 break-points.
Thus, the Ukrainian advanced to the second round of the competition, where they will meet third-seeded Italian Stefano Travalia.
It is noted that in the last four tournaments Stakhovsky hadn’t managed to get beyond the second round.
The second racket of the Ukraine’s Illya Marchenko beat German Mischa Zverev and made it to the main draw of the tournament in Bratislava.
Thus, Marchenko got its 30th win of the season and made it the basis of the tournament, where he will meet either with the representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Nedovesov or Frenchman Constanta Listenum.