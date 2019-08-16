Stalker Miranda Kerr can be released after the forced treatment
31-year-old Sean Avwd who tried to kill the guard models, is officially declared insane. It is reported that for this reason he will not appear before the court and may be released after treatment.
It is no secret that celebrities often receive gifts and cards from his fans. And the top models even more admirers and some of them are very aggressive.
A fight ensued, and AVOD floated the knife. He hit the security guard in the face and nearly hit him in the eye. The guard in turn and use firearms. A bullet grazed the head of the criminal.
Both were on the same day admitted to a nearby hospital with non-threatening to life injuries. But after 6 days of AVOD was arrested on charges of willful, premeditated and deliberate attempted murder with aggravating circumstances.
All this time Sean AVOD was in custody in a correctional facility the twin towers in downtown Los Angeles. The man has repeatedly showed aggressive behavior and refused to leave his cell.
In September 2018 AVOD was found sane and was preparing to stand trial, but his lawyer insisted on the presence of a mental disorder his client and said that Shawn could not plead guilty by reason of insanity. Probably the results of new studies confirmed words of the lawyer.
The network of AVOD referred to himself only as “king of kings” and even wrote a “Guide to spiritual enlightenment” under the name of Eros. However, the popularity of this text is not used.
Many assume that the obsession Sean “angels” of Victoria’s Secret is directly connected with the study of ancient religions. The man was actively used social networks and are especially closely watching your favorite Miranda Kerr.
Recently, Avud the decision of the court was transferred to a psychiatric hospital in California. Over the next 16 months he will pass a course of compulsory treatment, while not considered “suitable” for charges.
AVOD will be shown to the judge every 90 days to demonstrate its condition. If Sean recognized healthy, he will have to answer for the original charges of attempted murder. The cost of this crime — a life sentence.
If after 16 months the attacker still can’t stand trial, all charges against him were dropped, and Avoda placed in a psychiatric hospital for an indefinite period. If Sean goes on the amendment and the court will deem it safe for society, then released.