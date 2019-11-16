Star 90-s Bogdan Titomir was accused of attempted rape
The star of the 90s, singer Bogdan Titomir has publicly accused of attempted rape. With a loud statement was made by a former student of MGIMO and pornographic actress angelina Drop during the show “live” on the propaganda channel “Russia 1”. Earlier, the famous demi Moore has publicly acknowledged that she was raped at the age of 15.
According to Doroshenkoi, Titomir harassed her in the apartment of mutual friends, and after refusal began to tear at her clothes, kicked it in the stomach, and then beat.
“I have received threats, I’m scared and I can’t be in Moscow,” she added, explaining that after the incident she was hiding from “crazy grandpa” in Sochi.
Former member of “Kar-man” the fact of an intimate relationship with angelina admitted, noting that met Doroshenkove three years ago.
“She was thin, pretty, and I’m single-handedly fouled. I re*** not a porn star. Then it was quite interesting,” he said.
By the way, check on the lie detector, which the singer staged in the Studio of the TV channel revealed that the singer and porn actress really had a conflict, but the beating and attempted rape was not.
Recall the “FACTS” talked with Bogdan Timonera when he arrived in Kiev for the shooting of the new video. Then he said that he intends to reassert itself on the big stage.
