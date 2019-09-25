Star area of 700 thousand square meters in Beijing opened the largest airport in the world (photos…
Wednesday, September 25, in China officially opened the largest airport in the world. It is located 50 kilometers from Beijing. The opening ceremony was attended by Chinese President XI Jinping. Lots of square footage of the building is 700 thousand square meters! We will remind, in the capital of Ukraine was opened after renovation of the international airport “Kiev” named after Igor Sikorsky.
Beijing airport designed by the legendary Zaha Hadid. The British architect of Iraqi roots, died 31 March 2016 at the age of 65 years. The implementation of perhaps the most ambitious in her career project at this time was already in full swing. Hadid managed to combine the latest achievements of traditional Chinese culture.
A Grand structure has the form of a six-pointed star. There is a Central core, which diverge from the six “rays”. Almost all lighting is natural. The rays are more than 80 gates. They are designed in such a way that passengers are able to Board the plane, without going outside of the terminal.
In total, the new Beijing airport will have eight runways. Fully put into operation by the beginning of 2024. The next half of the year passenger traffic will be about 45 million people per year, it is planned to increase this figure to 100 million passengers.
Since the laying of the first stone until the day of the official opening, it took only four years. The construction of the buildings and runways at a cost of 15 billion euros. Taking into account all infrastructure costs amounted to almost 50 billion euros!
Transport links between Beijing and the airport will open on September 26. The duration of the trip on the bullet train from the Chinese capital centre to the new air port is just 20 minutes.
