Star hockey player committed suicide (photo)
Former canadian hockey player Greg Johnson committed suicide at the age of 48 years. Athlete found dead in their home in Detroit (Michigan, USA) his wife Christine. As was reported at the police near the body was found with a gun. But the reasons that pushed Greg to take this step is unknown, since he left no suicide note.
Add that Johnson started his professional career at the age of 17. In the National hockey League (NHL) spent 13 seasons playing for the “Detroit Red wings” “Pittsburgh penguins”, “Chicago Blackhawks” and “Nashville Predators”. Six times along with his teams reached the playoffs of the Stanley Cup, but to win the title and failed. In total, spent in the strongest League in the world 822 match (785 in the regular season plus 37 games in the playoffs of the Stanley Cup). Ended his career in 2006.
Johnson played in the NHL in over 800 games
In the national team of Canada in 1993, ranked fourth in the world Cup held in Germany, and in 1994, won Olympic silver in Lillehammer (Norway).
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter