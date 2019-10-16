Star “Interns” admitted that she had to go for filming in a sex scene
Famous Russian actress Christina Asmus, which supposedly bred with Garik Kharlamov, told what she had to go for filming a bed scene in the film Text. On the premiere picture with explicit scenes Asmus. It is because of them allegedly originated discord in the family of the actress. Garik strongly disliked the fact that his wife is totally naked on the set.
At the premiere Asmus, in an elegant black dress, appeared without her husband. She assured that in their family all is well, just that Garik has its own schedule of performances. Also, Christine admitted that candid scene was filmed in one take. And to look in the frame perfectly, the actress fasted for three weeks, allowing himself only a Cup of coffee and one Apple per day.
“It was not constrained from the camera from the crew. And I for the first time in the film that sex scene. Before that I was not like this. We took it in one take. And it happened that we all saw” — a rather restrained comment on Christina’s new role at the premiere of “Text”.
The actress admitted that she’s actually obese, so they have to strictly limit yourself to eating.
“I love to eat, but allow yourself it is extremely rare. Full-bodied, so are constantly hungry. And comfortable to me in the weight 45-46 kg. I get better, even when just looking at food. So much so instantly that if I let it, it will make a harmonious pair to my husband for a month. So I paid cash hell hungry diets. Decode — before filming or performances in lingerie, tight or short clothes, I don’t eat for a few days. Condition I have two — or total starvation, or obscene gluttony. Well I do not like half-measures”, — admitted the actress.
Earlier, Kristina Asmus has denied rumors of divorce with Kharlamov, stating that they never wore wedding rings.
