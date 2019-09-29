Star johnny Depp defiled on the “walk of fame” in Hollywood
Star johnny Depp desecrated is unknown on the “walk of fame” located in Hollywood. This information appeared on the pages of American media.
According to the journalists, the star johnny Depp vandals had painted obscene words. Above the name of the famous actor also appeared the inscription: “Fake”. It is known that a very unpleasant incident occurred on September 26. Star johnny Depp appeared on the Hollywood “walk of fame” in 1999. This case is not the first monument to achievement in the entertainment industry. Previously unknown repeatedly hurt my star Donald trump and other celebrities.
Unnamed sources told the American media that the most likely cause of the incident is a personal vendetta against johnny Depp. The last time he regularly got in the scandal. He is currently suing ex-wife amber heard, who has accused the singer of beating and domestic violence.