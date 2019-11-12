Star of KVN and “Laugh comedian” crashed in a terrible accident in Russia (photo)
In Russia in a horrific accident crashed famous comedian, star of KVN and “Laugh comedian” Ilyas Hasanov, who was also the founder of the club of stenderu.
The accident occurred on Friday evening, November 8, on the highway Kazan-Naberezhnye Chelny. Foreign car at which wheel was Ilyas, and in the cabin — his friends and colleagues, at full speed and collided with a truck. The result of the terrible blow with “KAMAZ” car took heavy damage and caught fire. To help the driver and passengers before the arrival of rescuers tried staying drivers.
Ilyas with serious injuries were taken away by ambulance to the nearest hospital. However, the injuries were incompatible with life. 12 Nov Ilyas died, without regaining consciousness.
The crash also killed a colleague of comedian, founder of the Tatar League of KVN Farida Dustabanov. The other passengers sound League Ruslan Tyup, editor of the League and host Ruslan Kharisov and the administrator of the League of Katya Zakharova hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.
We will remind, Ilyas Hasanov, a famous comedian and star of KVN. He was a member of “Comedy battle”, “Laugh comedian”, Stream stund up. Founded the club of stenderu in Naberezhnye Chelny.
Khasanova remember and Ukraine. He scored with a spectacular performance on “Laugh comedian” in 2018. Ilyas managed to laugh leading Vladimir Zelensky and Eugene Mishka.
