Star of the cult Russian films crashed in an accident
Famous Russian actor, star of the film “You at me one” and “All is well” mark Goronok crashed in an accident near St. Petersburg. He was driving his car, in the passenger seat was his 70-year-old mother. Suddenly at great speed in the car of the actor crashed the car.
Goronok mother and the accident suffered serious injuries. They were taken to the nearest hospital emergency room. Mark was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, multiple fractures, the actor has already had two surgeries, a long treatment and recovery. Older women are also a serious trauma — a fracture of the pelvis.
“The hand collected literally in parts, — told “MK” the actor’s wife Anna Goronok, — the doctors do not give optimistic forecasts. Now put plates, metal frames, but without the expensive procedures and further surgical intervention is necessary. What to pay for them, I don’t know.”
As reported by friends of the actor, the family is in a difficult financial situation. No savings, in the hands of Anne’s three year old daughter. Treatment and recovery will take a lot of money, the family just yet.
Goronok in recent times can not boast of bright roles. Friends of the actor have started a fundraiser for his treatment.
