Star of the TV series “Fortress” became a mother
September 28, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Star of the TV series “Fortress” Anna Sahaidachny first became a mother. In Instagram actress appeared meaningful photo on the last month of pregnancy. We will remind, earlier about the pregnancy said the daughter of the scandalous Ukrainian singer Taisia Povaliy Svetlana Vikhrova.
In the frame of Anna Sahaidachny, who hide her pregnancy from the public, posing with her husband Eugene Tretyak.
“Love”called the actress.
Sex of the newborn child Anna said.
We will remind, earlier it became known that the American actress and former model Cameron Diaz pregnant with first child at 47 years old.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter