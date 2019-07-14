Star of the TV series “Fortress” shared family photos from vacation
One of the main roles in the TV series “Fortress” on the STB was played by Ukrainian actress Ksenia Mishina. She was loved by the audience for his incredible performance as the cruel and imperious landowner Lydia Schaefer. In the life of Ksenia smiling and kind and not many people know that the actress has a grown son. She has recently began to the social network, but now often divided in network of photos with his son Platon.
“Plato, too, was on the set of the Fortress, he liked my outfits. Then I heard from him one important thing: “Mom, I don’t see myself in this, don’t want to be an actor. Want to be a Director.” Perhaps he is attracted to command, to speak into the radio,” said Ksenia.
The actress recently celebrated a birthday — she turned 30. And that day she spent on a yacht with his son and friends. The actress is not married, her heart freely, but just to say that in the life of Ksenia Mishina one beloved man really is.