Star of the TV series “Friends” Matthew Perry has asked for a record amount for his apartment
Famous actor Matthew Perry puts on the market its apartments for $ 35 million, which are located in the heart of Los Angeles. Square penthouse apartment of over 800 square meters, and bought it in 2017 for $ 20 million.
Such a deal at the present moment is the most expensive offer in the sale of housing. It is worth noting that the room is recently renovated and furnished with furniture of the highest class. Their actions Matthew Perry explained that he was going to move to new York, so not going to keep the property in another city, reported the news Agency Mansion Global.
The actor got fame because of the popular youth series “Friends” and the movie “the whole Nine yards”. It is known that the 49-year-old dancer for several months was engaged in their health, in particular actively fought overtaken with depression. This summer Matthew Perry was able to capture after a two-year lull. Now the hero of the cult series has returned to normal, and the fans still believe that the star no time will be able to please their creativity.