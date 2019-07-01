Star of the TV series “School” boasted a slim figure in a swimsuit (photo)
The young Ukrainian actress, Nika from the youth series “School” Irina Kudashov, who visited recently with the first lady Elena Zelensky children’s camp “Artek” near Kiev, boasted a slender figure in a swimsuit. The girl has published in Instagram photo on which poses on the beach in sporty swimsuit that accentuates her slender figure.
“I need kid like Lambo. To twist rang ring row” — wrote under the photo Irina.
Subscribers bombarded the actress with compliments and noticed a huge bruise on her leg. Concerned fans of Kudashova asked about the reason for the injury.
Irina hurried to calm everyone down. Like, nothing terrible happened, just during filming, she tripped on the table. About what makes Odessa, resting, or off making another project, the actress did not specify.
In previous publications in the network, the girl admitted that now her heart is free.
also, “FAKTY” wrote that Svetlana Loboda flashed his bare chest.
