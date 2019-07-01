Star of the TV series “School” boasted a slim figure in a swimsuit (photo)

| July 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Звезда сериала «Школа» похвасталась стройной фигурой в купальнике (фото)

The young Ukrainian actress, Nika from the youth series “School” Irina Kudashov, who visited recently with the first lady Elena Zelensky children’s camp “Artek” near Kiev, boasted a slender figure in a swimsuit. The girl has published in Instagram photo on which poses on the beach in sporty swimsuit that accentuates her slender figure.

“I need kid like Lambo. To twist rang ring row” — wrote under the photo Irina.

Звезда сериала «Школа» похвасталась стройной фигурой в купальнике (фото)

Subscribers bombarded the actress with compliments and noticed a huge bruise on her leg. Concerned fans of Kudashova asked about the reason for the injury.

Irina hurried to calm everyone down. Like, nothing terrible happened, just during filming, she tripped on the table. About what makes Odessa, resting, or off making another project, the actress did not specify.

Звезда сериала «Школа» похвасталась стройной фигурой в купальнике (фото)

In previous publications in the network, the girl admitted that now her heart is free.

also, “FAKTY” wrote that Svetlana Loboda flashed his bare chest.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.