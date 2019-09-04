Star of the TV series “School” lit a bare chest (photo)
The young actress, star of TV series “School” Elizaveta Vasilenko spoke earlier about the novels on set, excited the network of candid photos. She has published on his page in Instagram new pictures posing Topless, her naked Breasts lit up. In the caption under footage spicy actress asks the subscribers what color jeans her choose. However, fans of Lisa watched not on pants.
“Color what? I’m just not looking”, “I was not expecting, Lisa”, “How can you be so beautiful?”, — write under the photo.
Some members resented the frankness of a young actress. “How can you? You are children watching!”, ‘said Lisa.
We will remind, Elizaveta Vasilenko became famous thanks to the TV series “School”, in which she played Lola. The actress in the network pleases fans of spicy photo.
