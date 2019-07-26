Star of the TV series “School” showed a perfect figure in a swimsuit (photo)
July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Ukrainian actress, Nika from the youth series “School” Irina Kudashov, earlier pohvastatsya network slim figure in a bathing suit, once again pleased fans with new photo shoot on the beach.
Fresh photos, the actress has published in his Instagram. “How many grooms have been killed you, baby?” — asked Irina Kudashova Internet users.
See also: “My boyfriend didn’t like me kissing other women”: nick from the TV series “School”.
As previously reported “facts”, the explicit photos showed another star of the series “School” — Elizabeth Vasilenko.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter
Loading...