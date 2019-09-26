Star of the TV series “Simply Maria” Victoria Ruffo for the first time changed the way
The star of the popular Mexican TV series “Simply Maria” actress Victoria Ruffo first decided to change his usual image. The famous actress dyed her hair ashy color and was several decades younger.
The unexpected result of his experiment Victoria Ruffo showed numerous subscribers in the social network Instagram. Fans who did not expect such a transformation came from a new image of your cat in delight. The artist, who all his life was burning brunette, suddenly unrecognizable. Victoria Puffo not only changed her hair color to dark ash, she used for her makeup not as bright shades. In the end face of the famous Mexican artist was the younger by a few years. All that appears with age, wrinkles disappeared, and his face became more fit and fresh. Many followers Victoria Ruffo admire the transformation of their pet. Internet users recognized the actress in love and called her his Queen.
By the way, in October will be 30 years since the release of the TV series “Simply Maria”. The Mexican story about a pure and great love, but also about loyalty, betrayal, sorrow and happiness assessed at the time millions of viewers.