Star of the TV series “Smallville’s” Justin Hartley divorces his wife

| November 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

After two years of married life Justin Hartley decided to regain the status of a bachelor. On Friday, 22 November, the actor filed for divorce from his wife actress Chrishell Staus.

Звезда сериала «Тайны Смолвиля» Джастин Хартли разводится с женой

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Staus got engaged in 2015 after a year of the novel, a wedding took place in October 2017. The ceremony took place in the romantic setting of Calamigos ranch in Malibu, and witnesses that have become their friends, relatives and famous actors-colleagues.

All this time Justin and Chrishell gave the impression of a happy couple. Even at a recent party in part of awarding the prize “Golden globe” together they smiled for photographers, hugged, and their ring finger was still wearing a wedding ring. But it was acting spouses are given a much better family life.

Specifying the reasons for the gap “irreconcilable differences”, Hartley yesterday filed for divorce. And in documents, the actor stated that his wife broke up 8 July. The statement also says that Justin “is not going to financially support Crisell in the future and he wants her to pay his lawyer for themselves.”

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr