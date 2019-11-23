Star of the TV series “Smallville’s” Justin Hartley divorces his wife
After two years of married life Justin Hartley decided to regain the status of a bachelor. On Friday, 22 November, the actor filed for divorce from his wife actress Chrishell Staus.
Justin Hartley and Chrishell Staus got engaged in 2015 after a year of the novel, a wedding took place in October 2017. The ceremony took place in the romantic setting of Calamigos ranch in Malibu, and witnesses that have become their friends, relatives and famous actors-colleagues.
All this time Justin and Chrishell gave the impression of a happy couple. Even at a recent party in part of awarding the prize “Golden globe” together they smiled for photographers, hugged, and their ring finger was still wearing a wedding ring. But it was acting spouses are given a much better family life.
Specifying the reasons for the gap “irreconcilable differences”, Hartley yesterday filed for divorce. And in documents, the actor stated that his wife broke up 8 July. The statement also says that Justin “is not going to financially support Crisell in the future and he wants her to pay his lawyer for themselves.”