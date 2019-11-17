Star of the TV series “the Fortress” showed backstage pictures from seductive photo shoot
In the photos you can see behind the scenes footage from the photo shoot, which depicted Denisenko in a sensual manner — beige dress and blue shoes.
The star of the show Fortress Natalia Denisenko showed backstage pictures from seductive photo shoot.
Stills actress published on his page on Instagram, reports the online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference to NV.
“Delighted with the photos from backstage project #PRO_ACTOR. Soon I will be the owner of the pictures from the Novel of Nikolaev which are made EXCLUSIVELY for the film (these photos are from the backstage taken with a digital camera by Alexander Litvinov). And in my experience “posing” it was not an easy thing, because “clicking” can not 500 but 50 times. View in the carousel, how long do I Julia put the legs on the chair,” — wrote prof.
29-year-old Natalia Denisenko, known for his roles in the TV series Village on a million-and 2 Fortress, where she played a sexy actress Larisa Jahontova.
