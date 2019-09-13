Star of the TV series “the Rich also cry” Veronica Castro ended his career amid lesbian…
Mexican actress Veronica Castro has officially announced the end of his acting career in Instagram. 66-year-old Castro said that she was tired of “aggression and mockery” and wants peace. She also thanked their fans for their support.
“I say goodbye to what I loved so much. It was my profession for 53 years, I gave all my life and love, thanks for everything,” wrote the star of the TV series “the Rich also cry” and “wild rose”, made it famous in the countries of the former USSR.
Statement to actress came amid heightened rumors about her sexual orientation. A few days earlier, the 47-year-old Mexican actress and TV presenter Yolanda Andrade (who was once the girlfriend of the eldest son of Veronica Christian) publicly stated in an interview that, he and Veronica “symbolically” married 20 years ago in Amsterdam, and that she has this evidence that it is not yet introduced. Castro denies everything.
Veronica never married, although she eats two children from different men.
