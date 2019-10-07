Star of TV series “Friends” surprised fans with an unexpected reunion (photo)
Performers of the main roles in blockbuster TV series “Friends” Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer aniston and Courtney Cox gave his fans a surprise by appearing at a joint photo.
The Courtney has published in his Instagram account, writes eg.ru.
“One of the rare evenings, and I like him, “wrote the actress.
Fans realized that their idol staged a small celebration, but details of the meeting, according to its long tradition, is not shared.
So fans began to speculate about the reasons, which reunited the trio. Some followers have seriously decided that it is about the preparation of new joint shots — after all, aniston, Cox, and LeBlanc look very happy.
As you know, Jennifer aniston and Courtney Cox can boast of a friendship with a length of 20 years. Girlfriends have helped each other through all troubles, including divorces with their star spouses.
Sometimes aniston can be seen in the company of Lisa Kudrow, with whom the actress is also in friendly terms. And here is a picture with partners on the series was for the fans a real surprise.
We will remind that recently the fans of the Comedy shows were moved to other photo that was posted on his page the girl, “played” in the TV series “Friends” little Emma, daughter of Rachel and Ross. Of course, that such metamorphoses wanted to see a lot of fans of “Friends”.
As previously reported “FACTS” in February Jennifer aniston staged a magnificent party in honor of their 50th anniversary. Among the guests were dozens of Hollywood celebrities that the paparazzi lay in wait at the entrance of the Sunset Tower hotel where party was organized.
