Star of TV series “Game of thrones” has revealed a new tattoo on “Emmy-2019”
Lena heady was the fifth time presented the award in the category “Best female role of the second plan in drama series”, but lost the victory to Julia garner for the TV series “Ozark”.
But looked great Hidi: for publication she chose a dress with a train and a floral print from the Brock Collection. Mystique to the image of the actress was given her new tattoo on her right hand — black scarab beetle with spread wings.
A few hours before the award of Lina was posted in Instagram a photo of the tattoo, praising his master, a famous tattoo artist named Dr. Woo.
In Egyptian mythology, the scarab is considered to be sacred insects. This beetle symbolizes the creative energy of the sun, the path to the rebirth in the afterlife. By the way, the Egyptians believed that the scarab is the only living creature that came out of the desert Sands, and the rest – immigrants from the waters of the Nile.