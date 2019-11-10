Star of TV series “Game of thrones” with his wife presented a new musical

For the premiere, the actor came with his wife Erica Schmidt, who directed the musical. The play tells the story of a man with a big nose — he, considering himself unattractive, agrees to help a friend Woo a woman, which he himself really like. Wife of Jackson adapted the story of the XVII century it was included in songs of the rock band the National.

Peter admitted that he had always loved this play and liked it even more when she took his wife.

We worked together 24/7, and it’s wonderful to be able to conduct a continuous dialogue on this subject, — said Jackson in an interview.

Recall that Peter and Eric together for about 15 years. Their wedding took place in 2005 — at the dawn of the career of “the great dwarf of Westeros”, a few years before he became world famous. The couple grows two children.

