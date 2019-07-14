Star of TV series “Magnificent century” showed what it looks like without makeup
Most celebrities try not to appear in public without makeup and not publish photos without makeup, even in Instagram. However, the list of these celebrities is not exactly true Meriem Uzerli. 35-year-old star of TV series “Magnificent century” often shared in social networks photos in which shows the natural beauty.
For example, at this time, the actress posted several pictures no makeup. It is noteworthy that most fans of the star have agreed in opinion that without makeup Meriem looks much better and younger than with a professional make-up.