Star party refused to fight in the eighth air “Tanzu s with a stars”
The eighth broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) has become one of the most difficult in the season. The pair showed their skills in classic ballroom dancing. The evening was called “the Cue ball for life”. The fourth judge on the air was the legendary dancer Gregory Chapkis.
— This is my favorite project, — admitted “FACTS” Grigory Chapkis, who was a judge in the first season of the show. — I’m worried because judging pairs is responsible. But trying to be honest.
By results of voting of judges in the first place was a pair of Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov (40 points), the last — Kukuk Mikhail and Elizaveta Druzhinina (25 points).
After the announcement of the results of the audience voting, in risk pairs Kukuk Mikhail and Elizaveta Druzhinina, Alexei Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko.
For the first time couples had to dance “for life”, and their fate was to be decided by the judge. The participants did not know in advance, no style, no music. Yuri Gorbunov announced that it is cha-cha-cha. Alena and Alex began immediately to dance, but Michael did not move.
– I just know how to treat me judge — said Kuchuk.
— Mike, if you refused, there is no alternative, — expressed his opinion Chapkis.
– I’m disappointed — admitted Francisco. — You were such a big support! You have failed your partner, I was rooting for you.
– Michael, you know that it is a fair show — my choice is obvious, — said Ekaterina.
– The air was good, but the ending oiled, – Vlad was upset. — And because our project is a competition.
— Thank you to everyone who supported me, spoke words of farewell to Michael. — Separately to my wife Anastasia, which was my inspiration. Dance, believe, we are a nation Lifar, can not be plastic!
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter