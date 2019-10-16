Star passions run high: Buzova jealous Kirkorov’s new favorite
Early in his career, the Russian “the star” Olga Buzova constantly flashed on the screen together with Philip Kirkorov, giving the media a reason to gossip. So, a couple seen on the helipad, at different social events, concerts and music awards, reminds the edition “the Interlocutor”.
Recently passions have died down a bit, which was probably the cause of new Russian pop king’s other mistress. So, Kirkorov has long been credited with clearly not friendly relations with DJ Katya Guseva: a pair of periodically appearing together at social events and concerts, not conceal sympathy.
While Olga Buzova, the newspaper notes, in the form of Kirkorov and Guseva behaves as if jealous of Philip.
And recently, TV presenter and singer has experienced, obviously, another disappointment: the 53-year-old Kirkorov appeared new favorite singer Sievert.
Kirkorov and Sievert sang a duet, what Philip Bedrosovich long and with pleasure told to journalists. When he suggested that His may be jealous of him to Sievert, the man even got violent.
And in response to the question of the reporters “Say that she is very offended by you?” snapped “Say that chickens are milked!”.
Besides, Philip, I agree with what has been transformed in recent years and even began to look younger (perhaps to match Sievert), sincerely puzzled: “What my years? What 53? The blossoming!”
As previously reported “FACTS”, in late September, Philip touching congratulated Ani Lorak happy birthday, calling it “divine.”
