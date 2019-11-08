Star Playboy tied a dog leash and robbed (photo, video)
Star of Playboy magazine Lauryn Elaine was the victim of a robbery. As reported by TMZ, 36-year-old model returned the night to his Hollywood mansion, and found that the door of the house cracked. When she entered the room, from her bedroom came two men in masks, and the third came out of the room her absent brother.
One of the criminals sent to Elaine a gun and demanded that she open the safe. Then she was bound hand and foot dog leash and tied to a dresser, leaving her to sit on the floor.
The attackers took off with 30 thousand dollars in cash and the purse of the owner. After they left, experienced the strongest shock Lauryn was able to escape and call for help.
In the order of publication got captured Elaine’s video, which shows the robbers left a mess in the house model.
The case is investigated by the police.
Photos Lauryn has repeatedly appeared on the pages and covers of Playboy magazine. Currently she is trying to make a career of the singer.
