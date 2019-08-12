Star player of “Dynamo” played soccer with a boy on the street (photos, video)

Luxembourg Dynamo Kyiv striker Gerson Rodriguez actively settles in Kiev. Summer freshman “white-blue” already, even on the streets know — how, for instance, a little boy, podlovili the player at one of the capital’s high-rise buildings and offered little obuzeti ball. According to the website Tribuna, Gerson did not refuse the boy, and even photo joint did.

Recall that Rodriguez, who previously played for the Japanese “Iwata Jubilo”, debuted in the “Dynamo” in the away match of the Champions League against club Brugge (0:1), and his first goal for the “white-blue” scored in the home match against Shakhtar (1:2). By the way, after a confrontation with the miners was a scandal. The player dedicated the goal died this year mother by writing about it on his page on Instagram that the official account of Shakhtar responded boorish comment: “You choose the wrong team.” Later this entry was removed, and in the camp of “miners” brought Gerson apology.

Photo Tribuna

